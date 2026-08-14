Assam CM inaugurates new RCC bridge in Jalukbari

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a new RCC bridge connecting Bamunorjan Road with Forest School Road in Jalukbari under the Mukhyamantrir Unnata Pakipoth Aachoni.

Constructed at a cost of over Rs 2.56 crore, the 32.40-metre-long bridge replaces the old and dilapidated wooden bridge, providing a safer and more convenient connection for thousands of commuters.

The new bridge will directly benefit residents of Garigaon, Baripara, Bhakunda, Jeutipara and Noapara, improving connectivity and easing daily travel.

The Chief Minister said the Assam government is working to upgrade more than 1,000 wooden and dilapidated bridges across the state into all-weather RCC bridges.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening road connectivity, improving public safety and ensuring faster delivery of government services and welfare schemes to people across Assam.