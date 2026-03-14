Assam CM inaugurates new secretariat in Silchar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, March 14, inaugurated the new secretariat building in Silchar, a move aimed at decentralising governance and bringing administration closer to the people.

Sharing his thoughts on social media platform X, Sarma said, “For far too long, a diverse State like Assam had concentrated decision-making, as well as development, in Guwahati. This has changed. Over the last five years, one of my key priorities has been to end this mindset in letter and spirit.”

He added, “Our legislature had a sitting in Kokrajhar. In Dibrugarh, we have a new secretariat and an upcoming legislative complex. And today, we have inaugurated a new secretariat in Silchar. These are not mere buildings. These are strong statements of intent.”

Sarma emphasised that through reforms, many executive functions have been delegated to the district administration, and co-districts have been created, ending the archaic practice of citizens travelling to district headquarters for government services.

“Our mantra has been and will remain: governance goes to the people, not the other way around,” he concluded.