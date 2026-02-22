Assam CM inaugurates operations at new integrated terminal of Guwahati Airport

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, February 22, formally launched commercial operations at the new integrated terminal of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), marking a major expansion of aviation infrastructure in the Northeast.

While the terminal was inaugurated earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20, 2025, The event marked the operational rollout of passenger services from the new facility.

The launch ceremony was attended by senior officials, including representatives of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd(AAHL), which operates the airport. The event featured the issuance of a ceremonial boarding pass to the first departing passenger and the arrival of an Akasa Air flight from Mumbai at the new terminal. Traditional lamp-lighting rituals and cultural performances were also organised at the arrivals forecourt.

With the commencement of operations, the airport’s annual passenger handling capacity has increased to 13.1 million, reinforcing Guwahati’s position as the principal aviation gateway to India’s Northeast and enhancing connectivity to mainland India and Southeast Asia. The airport currently connects 21 domestic destinations and three international cities, Bangkok, Paro and Singapore and handles over 130 aircraft movements daily.

Officials stated that prior to the launch, phased system validation exercises were conducted covering check-in, baggage handling, security, aircraft turnaround, airline coordination and emergency protocols. Digi Yatra-enabled processing, integrated wayfinding systems and centralised communication platforms are now operational.

Designed by architect Nuru Karim, the terminal reflects Assam’s cultural identity, drawing inspiration from the kopou phool (foxtail orchid) and incorporating over 140 metric tonnes of bamboo. Architectural elements also reference traditional bamboo craftsmanship of the Northeast.

The expanded terminal is expected to facilitate new routes, higher flight frequencies and international network growth, while boosting tourism and economic activity in the region.