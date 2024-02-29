Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicated a state-of-the-art Multi Utility Building in Sorbhog emphasizing its role in fostering economic growth. The inauguration ceremony attended by esteemed Cabinet Ministers Shri Ranjeet Kumar Dass and Ranoj Pegu.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore, the Multi Utility Building stands as a testament to the government's commitment to creating conducive environments for business and entrepreneurial activities. The facility is poised to become a hub for diverse enterprises offering opportunities for local businesses to thrive and contribute to the area's economic development.

Honoring the occasion with their presence, Cabinet Ministers Ranjeet Kumar Dass and Ranoj Pegu highlighted the strategic significance of such infrastructure in catalyzing growth and employment opportunities. The Multi Utility Building is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing the socio-economic landscape of Sorbhog and its surrounding areas.

The dedication of the facility by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma underscores the government's proactive approach to promoting business and entrepreneurship at the grassroots level. The investment in such infrastructure reflects a broader vision aimed at fostering sustainable development and prosperity in the region.