Assam CM inaugurates Rs 112 crore Rukminigaon flyover in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied by Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, inaugurated the newly constructed Bhagadatta Flyover-2 at Rukminigaon in Guwahati on Sunday, July 6 evening. The flyover, a four-lane marvel stretching 660 metres, promises to significantly ease congestion along the Dispur–Six Mile corridor, one of the city's most traffic-prone stretches.

The Rukminigaon junction, notorious for bottlenecks during peak hours, is set to witness smoother vehicular flow with the launch of this key infrastructure project.

Constructed in just nine months—well ahead of schedule—the ₹112 crore flyover stands as a testament to Assam’s commitment to fast-tracked urban infrastructure development. Out of the total cost, ₹88 crore was utilized for the main structural work, while the rest supported allied infrastructure and finishing components.

Named after the legendary King Bhagadatta of ancient Pragjyotishpur, the flyover blends the region’s rich historical legacy with its aspirations for a modern and efficient transport network. Officials believe the project will be instrumental in reducing travel time and enhancing connectivity in Guwahati’s increasingly congested metropolitan zone.

“The Bhagadatta Flyover-2 is not just an engineering achievement but a symbol of our resolve to build a better, faster, and more connected Assam,” said Chief Minister Sarma during the inauguration ceremony