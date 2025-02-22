Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, February 22 inaugurated a state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility in Changsari, a significant step in the state’s industrial expansion, just two days ahead of the highly anticipated Advantage Assam 2.0.

The newly launched Campa Cola plant, established by Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) with an investment of ₹250 crore, is poised to generate substantial employment in the region. The facility is expected to provide direct jobs for 300 youth and create nearly 1,000 indirect employment opportunities.

Spanning over 6 lakh sq. ft., the plant is among the largest beverage manufacturing units in the region. It boasts an initial production capacity of over 10 crore litres for carbonated soft drinks (CSD) and nearly 18 crore litres for packaged drinking water, ensuring ample supply for growing consumer demand.



The project, developed in partnership with Jericho, a well-established first-generation business house based in Guwahati, features cutting-edge manufacturing technology with two world-class bottling lines – a 600 BPM (bottles per minute) carbonated soft drink (CSD) line and a 583 BPM water production line, reinforcing efficiency and innovation in beverage production.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration, CM Sarma underscored Assam’s rapid industrial transformation. “On the eve of Advantage Assam 2.0, we are witnessing a surge in industrial growth. The Tata semiconductor project is progressing, Infosys has established a development centre, and today, we mark another milestone with the launch of this advanced beverage unit. Major industries are now making their way into Assam,” he said.

Over the past three years, Assam has signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), attracting investments worth ₹40,000 crore. The latest among them is an MoU with Jericho for a business unit in Changsari, further boosting the state’s industrial development.

Highlighting the government’s focus on employment generation, CM Sarma emphasized efforts to curb youth migration for jobs. “With industries like this taking root, young people will no longer have to seek employment outside their hometowns,” he asserted.

The Changsari facility will manufacture RCPL’s flagship beverage brands, including Campa Cola, Campa Orange, and Campa Lemon, along with packaged drinking water under the Independence and Sure Water labels.