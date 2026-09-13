Assam CM inaugurates Rs 49.62-crore integrated DC office in Jorhat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 13 inaugurated and virtually dedicated several key administrative and educational infrastructure projects in Jorhat and Sivasagar, aimed at strengthening public service delivery and improving facilities for students.

Among the major projects is the newly constructed Integrated DC Office in Jorhat, built at a cost of Rs 49.62 crore. The facility is expected to strengthen administrative infrastructure and improve the delivery of government services in the district.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the upgraded building of Luitporia Mising Higher Secondary School, constructed at a cost of Rs 3.54 crore, providing improved educational infrastructure for students.

In Sivasagar, a new girls hostel at Sivasagar University was also dedicated, aimed at providing better residential facilities for female students pursuing higher education.

Sarma said the projects would contribute to better public service delivery while creating improved learning and living facilities for the next generation in Upper Assam.

The initiatives form part of the state government’s broader efforts to strengthen administrative infrastructure alongside educational facilities across the region.