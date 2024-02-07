Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today inaugurated Construction Skill Training Centre in the state's Dhemaji district.

The construction skill development centre, built in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro was today inaugurated by CM Sarma at Gogamukh.

Built at a cost of Rs 3.4 crore, the centre will be providing skilling and placement services to registered construction workers.

During the inauguration programme, the Assam CM exuded confidence that the dedicated 90-day training programme offered by the Centre will improve employment opportunities.

"With the help of L&T, we are constructing some skill development centres from training would be imparted to the youths of our state. These include putting tiles, electrical work, plumbing... such high tech training will ensure that our youths will get jobs in other states as well as abroad too. A few days ago we began a skill development centre in Kokrajhar, today we have set up the second such centre at Gogamukh. The third centre will begin in Nalbari in a few days," said CM Sarma.

With a strategic focus on creating a skilled and job-ready workforce, the Construction Skill Training Centre also aims to address unemployment among the youth. It will actively train unemployed individuals, providing them with valuable construction skills to enhance their employability. The center's establishment aligns with the broader commitment of the government to promote skill development and generate employment opportunities in Assam's construction sector.

The Construction Skill Training Centre's role becomes pivotal in shaping a competent and future-ready workforce in the construction industry. This initiative underscores the government's dedication to fostering skill development, creating employment avenues, and contributing to the overall growth and prosperity of the region.