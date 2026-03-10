Assam CM inaugurates state’s longest flyover, linking Dighalipukhuri to New Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, March 10, inaugurated the Maharaja Prithu Flyover in Guwahati, the longest flyover in the state. The 5.5-kilometre elevated corridor connects Dighalipukhuri in central Guwahati to New Guwahati, passing through key areas such as Ambari, Chandmari and Bamunimaidam.

Constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 850 crore, the mega infrastructure project is expected to significantly ease vehicular congestion across some of the city’s busiest intersections. The new flyover has also been integrated with the existing Chandmari flyover, creating a seamless elevated corridor that will facilitate smoother traffic movement across eastern and central Guwahati.

Officials said the project is designed to reduce pressure on major traffic choke points, including the Guwahati Club roundabout and Chandmari junction. By offering an uninterrupted elevated route, the flyover is expected to reduce travel time for thousands of daily commuters navigating the city’s heavily trafficked roads.

The project was initiated toward the end of 2023 and completed in approximately 18 months. The elevated structure rests on 122 pillars, while the space beneath the flyover has been planned for organised parking facilities, a move aimed at discouraging roadside parking and improving overall traffic management.

The flyover has been named after Maharaja Prithu, a legendary ruler of ancient Kamarupa remembered for defeating the invading forces of Bakhtiyar Khilji in 1206 CE. Historical accounts suggest that Maharaja Prithu led a coalition of local tribes, including the Bodo and Koch Rajbongshi communities, to crush the retreating army. The victory is commemorated in the historic Kanai Barasi Bowa inscription, which documents the triumph as a defining moment in the region’s history.

With the inauguration of the Maharaja Prithu Flyover, the Assam government has added another major urban mobility project to Guwahati’s rapidly expanding infrastructure network, reinforcing the city’s role as the gateway to the Northeast while addressing long-standing traffic bottlenecks in the state’s largest metropolis.