Assam CM inaugurates Swahid Smarak, announces digital library on 5,000 years of Assamese history

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, December 10, formally dedicated the newly built Jatiya Swahid Smarak to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement, marking a significant moment in the state’s socio-political journey. The memorial, whose foundation stone was laid on December 10, 2019, during the tenure of former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, stands as a tribute to the countless individuals who sacrificed their lives for Assam’s identity and rights.



Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister highlighted the government’s vision to further enrich the site with an upcoming 500-seat auditorium, currently under construction. He also announced his aspiration to develop a digital library on the Assam Movement and Assamese history, aimed at showcasing nearly 5,000 years of the community’s civilizational and cultural legacy.



Calling December 10 a “holy day” for the people of Assam, Sarma urged citizens to take a collective pledge to safeguard the land and identity of the indigenous population. Issuing a strong appeal, he said:

“I urge the people of Assam and the country not to sell land to unknown individuals. Do not employ unknown people in your industries or business establishments, and do not allow unknown people to cultivate your land.”



The Chief Minister emphasized that preserving Assam’s cultural and territorial integrity should remain a priority for every citizen.