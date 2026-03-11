Assam CM inaugurates Swaraj Udyan in Jorhat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, March 11, dedicated Swaraj Udyan, a major public park near the Jorhat Central Jail, to the people of Jorhat.

Spread across 175 bighas and constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 159 crore, the park has been developed as a tribute to the freedom fighters from the eight Northeastern states who played a role in India’s independence movement.

The park features specially installed granite memorial pillars honouring the contributions of freedom fighters from across the Northeast, aiming to preserve their legacy and educate future generations about their sacrifices.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the initiative reflects the Government of Assam’s commitment to preserving history, celebrating the region’s heroes and creating meaningful public spaces for citizens.

The newly inaugurated Swaraj Udyan is expected to become a major landmark in the region while serving as a place of remembrance and inspiration for visitors.