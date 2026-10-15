Assam CM inaugurates vertical green wall beneath Bhagadatta Flyover in Dispur
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a vertical green wall beneath Bhagadatta Flyover-1 in Dispur. The ₹34.82-crore initiative targets 20 locations to improve Guwahati's greenery and air quality.
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Story highlights
- GMC is implementing the initiative through the National Clean Air Programme
- The citywide project carries a total outlay of ₹34.82 crore
- Plans cover 20 selected locations beneath flyovers across Guwahati city
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 15 inaugurated a vertical green wall beneath Bhagadatta Flyover-1 in Dispur, Guwahati, as part of efforts to improve the city’s urban greenery and air quality.
The project is being implemented by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). With a total outlay of ₹34.82 crore, the initiative aims to develop vertical green walls at 20 locations beneath flyovers across Guwahati.
The project is expected to strengthen efforts towards creating a cleaner and greener urban environment in the city.
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