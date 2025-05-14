In a strategic push for public welfare and infrastructure expansion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, May 14 visited Kachutali in Sonapur, where he inspected nearly 1,000 bighas of government land, including tracts recently freed from encroachment.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed the proposed site for an upcoming Assam Police battalion camp and assessed the region’s suitability for future public infrastructure projects. Addressing the media on-site, Dr. Sarma announced that the state government intends to develop the area by constructing key institutions such as a medical college and a university to benefit the local population in the years ahead.

“The construction of the Assam Police battalion camp will begin within six months, with a target for completion in just three months. Our vision is to transform this region in a well-planned and sustainable manner,” the Chief Minister stated.

In a firm message against illegal land dealings, Dr. Sarma warned that land brokers involved in fraudulent activities would face stringent action. “We will proceed under the National Security Act to take strict measures against land brokers exploiting public resources,” he asserted.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to supporting the landless indigenous population, Dr. Sarma added, “Every genuine landless Indian citizen will be allotted land through legal channels. Our mission is to ensure that public land is used exclusively for the public good.”

The visit also included high-level discussions with officials to chart out development strategies for the region and measures to prevent future encroachments.