Assam Chief Minister on Tuesday visited the flood-hit areas of Kamrup and Nalbari districts where he stated that the government will open a portal to inform the administration about the damages caused by the flood including houses, animals, and compensation will also be paid.

Taking to his Facebook account, the chief minister wrote, "We do not want to find any fault in helping the victims. Today we visited the flood relief center of West Borigog Sarbajanin Sree Durga Mandap of Nalbari district, Deharkuchi, and understand the facilities provided by the flood victims. During the inspection, including child food. Directing administration to ensure flood victims receive adequate materials".

The state government will open a portal to inform the administration about the damage caused by the flood including houses, and cow money. Also, a help from the state government regarding how compensation will be paid for the various damages caused by the flood to the public. Jor package will be announced soon".

During the inspection, minister Jayanta Malla Barua and Deputy Commissioner of Nalbari district Geetimani Phukan were present.

As per reports, Chief Minister Sarma will be visiting the relief camp in Changsari Higher Secondary School and interact with the flood-affected people.