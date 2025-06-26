Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge nearing completion, to be ready by year-end: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, June25 conducted an on-site inspection of the under-construction trumpet junction near the Brahmaputra, a critical component of the upcoming Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge project.

Accompanied by senior officials including PWD (Roads) Special Commissioner Bibhuti Saikia and Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, the Chief Minister assessed the progress and directed authorities to expedite the ongoing construction work.

Sarma stated that the government is targeting completion of the bridge by December 2025 or January 2026, stressing that connectivity between Guwahati and North Guwahati would still be functional even if the trumpet junction is not operational by then.

“Vehicles will be able to move across the new bridge via the IIT Guwahati and GNRC route until the trumpet junction is fully ready,” the Chief Minister explained.

He further informed that the trumpet junction is expected to be completed by May or June 2026, after which the traffic flow between the two regions will become significantly smoother and more efficient.

The bridge and junction are integral to a comprehensive infrastructure overhaul aimed at reducing travel time, enhancing inter-city accessibility, and decongesting traffic in and around the Guwahati metropolitan region.