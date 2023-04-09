Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with Health Minister Keshab Mahanta and other officials, visited the construction site of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati to inspect the preparatory works of the institute. The institute will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14.

During the visit, the Chief Minister instructed concerned authorities to complete the pending works of the mega Bihu dance performance in the Sarusajai stadium within the stipulated timelines and adhere to the guidelines. It was learned that a total of 11,140 artists will be a part of the performance.

Speaking to media persons, CM Sarma said, "The institute will start a 150 bedded IPD ward very shortly. The ward achieved 84 per cent of physical progress. Students of three scholastic years have already been admitted and in the coming April-May, another batch of new students will be enrolled. Once fully functional, the institute will bring about more qualitative advancement in the healthcare system in North East.”

Previously, the Assam chief minister had reviewed the progress of the OPD, auditorium, quarters for doctors and nurses, student hostels, fire extinguishing, and garbage disposal system.