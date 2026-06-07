Assam CM interacts with cyclist Asha Malviya, extends Rs 1 lakh support for women’s empowerment journey

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 7 interacted with cyclist and mountaineer Asha Malviya, who is currently undertaking a 60,000-kilometre Bharat Yatra aimed at promoting women’s safety and empowerment across the country.

Recognising her dedication and inspiring mission, the Chief Minister extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh as a gesture of encouragement and support for her nationwide journey.

Sharing the development on social media platform X, Sarma praised Malviya’s efforts to raise awareness about women's safety and empowerment through her extensive expedition covering various parts of India.

Asha Malviya’s Bharat Yatra seeks to inspire women, promote gender equality, and encourage greater participation of women in all spheres of society. Her journey has drawn attention from various organisations and public figures for its message of empowerment and social awareness.

The Chief Minister lauded her determination and wished her success in completing the ambitious campaign, which aims to reach communities across the country and spread awareness on issues affecting women.