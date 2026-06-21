Assam CM joins Nirmala Sitharaman for International Yoga Day session by the Brahmaputra

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 21 participated in a special International Yoga Day session on the banks of the Brahmaputra River alongside Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Highlighting the significance of yoga, the Chief Minister said that yoga is Bharat’s gift to the world and an ancient practice that promotes a fit and healthy lifestyle. He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga has evolved into a global movement embraced by millions across the world.

The Yoga Day programme was also attended by Assam ministers Ashok Singhal and Ajanta Neog, along with other dignitaries and participants who joined the mass yoga session.

Sharing the occasion, Sarma emphasized the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life for physical well-being, mental wellness, and overall health.

The event formed part of the nationwide celebrations marking International Yoga Day 2026, with yoga sessions being organized across the country to promote awareness about healthy living and holistic wellness.