Assam CM, Kiren Rijiju discuss flood rehabilitation and recovery efforts in Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 2 met Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju at the latter's official residence in New Delhi to review flood relief, rehabilitation and recovery measures in the state.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Sarma said he thanked the Union Minister for his recent visit to Assam to assess the flood situation and described the discussion as "fruitful".

"Today in Delhi, I had a fruitful meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @KirenRijiju Ji. I conveyed my gratitude for his recent visit to Assam to review the flood situation. During our meeting, he also shared some very valuable observations," the Chief Minister wrote.

According to Sarma, the discussions centred on strengthening rehabilitation efforts for people affected by the recent floods across Assam.

"Our double engine government will intensify rehabilitation efforts as we help rebuild the livelihoods of all those who have been impacted by these floods," he said.

In a separate post on X, Rijiju said he met the Chief Minister at his New Delhi residence and praised the Assam government's handling of the monsoon flood situation.

"Had a meeting with Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam Dr @himantabiswa ji at my New Delhi residence. Complimented him for proactive steps taken to secure the people of Assam during monsoon floods," Rijiju wrote, adding that Sarma's "dynamic leadership is taking Assam to an unprecedented level of development".

The meeting highlighted continued coordination between the Centre and the Assam government to accelerate relief, rehabilitation and long-term recovery initiatives following this year's floods.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister K K Dwivedi and Assam Bhawan Resident Commissioner Kavitha Padmanabhan were also present during the meeting.