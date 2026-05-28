Assam CM, Lakhimpur MLA congratulate street vendor’s daughter for winning gold medal at Sikkim University

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka have congratulated Preeti Shah after she received a gold medal for securing top position in her Master’s degree in Hindi from Sikkim University.

Preeti, daughter of Ramananda Shah, received the gold medal and certificate from Droupadi Murmu during the university convocation ceremony.

Congratulating her, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Preeti’s achievement proves that talent and opportunities matter more than one’s background.

“Congratulations to Preeti on receiving her Gold Medal from Mahamahim Rashtrapati ji. It truly reflects that if you have the talent and the right opportunities, your background hardly matters and we in Assam are totally creating these opportunities for our youth,” the Chief Minister stated.

Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka also praised Preeti’s accomplishment, calling it a moment of pride not only for her family but for the entire society.

“Incredibly proud to share that Preeti Shah, daughter of Ramananda Shah — a street vendor from our Lakhimpur, has won the Gold Medal in her Master’s degree (Hindi) from Sikkim University,” the MLA said.

He added that receiving the honour directly from President Droupadi Murmu made the achievement even more special and inspirational for students across Assam.

Preeti’s success has been widely appreciated on social media, with many people hailing her journey as an example of determination, hard work and academic excellence despite financial challenges.