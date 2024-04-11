In a speech targeting the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma intensified his assault on the opposition regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Slamming those who allegedly spread misinformation about the CAA, Sarma asserted that accountability would be enforced for their statements.

"Two crore Bangladeshis have entered Assam... Who said all those? Chief Minister or Akhil Gogoi or Lurinjyoti Gogoi... they must apologize," Sarma said referring to the opposition figures. He attributed the deaths of five individuals during protests to what he termed as "instigating statements" and "misinformation" regarding the CAA.

"People came out on the streets because of all these false statements on CAA," Sarma asserted, holding them responsible for the consequences of their alleged misinformation.

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma, stirred the political pot with his candid remarks on the state of Indian politics. Sarma's pointed question, "Who would choose Rahul Gandhi over Narendra Modi when it comes to voting?".

Speaking to reporters in Tengakhat, Sarma challenged the viability of Gandhi's leadership, stating, "Even if we ask a LP school student who they want as the country's prime minister, they will say they want Narendra Modi."