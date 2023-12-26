Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded both Centre and State government's efforts to usher in an era of peace and prosperity in the state.

The Chief Minister has expressed his government's aim to completely withdraw AFSPA from the state by the end of 2023. This commitment is part of a broader strategy to integrate former militants into mainstream society and foster development in the state.

In line with these efforts, the Assam government has successfully signed four peace accords with insurgent groups during CM Sarma's tenure. Notably, on April 28, 2023, a tripartite peace agreement was signed with the Dimasa National Liberation Army/Dimasa Peoples' Supreme Council (DNLA/DPSC), marking the end of insurgency in the Dima Hasao district and the integration of all tribal groups into the developmental process of India. This historic agreement, witnessed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, signifies the end of armed tribal militancy in Assam.

The peace initiatives have led to the rehabilitation of approximately 8,756 ex-cadres over the last two years, with an investment of over Rs 300 crore in rehabilitation programs. These programs are designed to provide sustainable livelihoods and assimilate former militants into civilian life, thereby ensuring that they contribute positively to society.

Moreover, the state has achieved a remarkable milestone of zero loss of lives due to extremist violence, highlighting the effectiveness of the government's approach to dealing with insurgency. This achievement underscores the state's transition towards stability and growth, paving the way for a brighter future for all its residents.

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