Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted Assam's "unprecedented peace and tranquility" under outgoing police chief GP Singh during a farewell visit to the officer's residence.

Singh, who steered the state through challenging periods including the CAA protests, will now head the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as its Director General.

"Crime rates have reached an all-time low, the conviction rate has steadily improved, and law and order stands firmly established," Sarma noted while commending Singh's four-year tenure as Director General of Police.

The departing police chief responded with a message of gratitude to his force. "It is because of your genuine affection, deep commitment and dedicated service that the Assam Police shines in the context of the country today," Singh wrote on social media, addressing his colleagues.

During his leadership, Singh navigated complex law enforcement challenges while maintaining stability across the northeastern state. His appointment as CRPF chief comes as recognition of his successful tenure in Assam, where he earned praise for his handling of sensitive situations and overall improvement in law enforcement metrics.

The transition marks a significant shift for Assam's police leadership, with Singh moving to head India's largest central armed police force after leaving what officials describe as a lasting legacy of improved security and police effectiveness in the state.