Assam CM lauds PM Modi for India–US trade deal, calls it major boost for ‘Made in India’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 3, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and statesmanship following the announcement of an India–US trade understanding that will see reduced tariffs on Made in India products.



Under the deal, tariffs on Indian goods exported to the United States will be reduced to 15 per cent, a move the Chief Minister described as a “significant milestone” for India’s manufacturing and export sector.



Taking to social media platform X, Sarma said the development would open up new opportunities for youth, farmers, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.



“On behalf of the people of Assam, we wholeheartedly applaud Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his credible and globally respected statesmanship, which has elevated India’s influence on the world stage. Today marks a significant milestone as Made in India products gain access to an even larger global marketplace,” the Chief Minister wrote.



He added that the agreement would act as a force multiplier in strengthening cooperation between India and the United States, the world’s largest and oldest democracies, and contribute to global peace and prosperity.

On behalf of the people of Assam, we wholeheartedly applaud Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for his credible and globally respected statesmanship, which has elevated India’s influence on the world stage.



Today marks a significant milestone as Made in India products… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 2, 2026





Earlier, Prime Minister Modi said he had a “wonderful” conversation with US President Donald Trump and welcomed the reduction in tariffs on Indian products.



“Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 15 per cent. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India,” Modi said in a post on X.



The Prime Minister noted that closer cooperation between the two major democracies would unlock new opportunities for mutually beneficial growth. He also said India fully supports President Trump’s efforts towards global peace, stability, and prosperity.



“I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights,” Modi added.