Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude for the central government's prompt flood relief assistance, highlighting the release of Rs 716 crore for the state.

In a tweet, Sarma stated, "We are grateful to the Govt led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji for releasing ₹716 cr as central share from SDRF & advance from NDRF to Assam. This timely release will help us augment relief works for those affected by the recent floods (s.i.c)."

This allocation for Assam is part of a larger relief package announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), totalling Rs 5,858.60 crore for 14 flood-affected states across India. The funds are drawn from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the government's commitment to supporting affected regions, tweeting, "The Modi govt stands shoulder to shoulder with the states affected by natural calamities in mitigating the hardship faced by the people."

The relief efforts extend beyond financial aid. Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) have been deployed to assess damage in several states, including Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Tripura, Nagaland, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Manipur. Similar teams are slated to visit Bihar and West Bengal soon.

The MHA has indicated that additional financial assistance from the NDRF will be approved based on the IMCTs' assessment reports, following established procedures.

This relief package is part of a broader allocation of over Rs 14,958 crore released to 21 states during the current year for disaster management. The central government has also provided logistical support, including the deployment of NDRF teams, Army personnel, and Air Force resources to the affected areas.