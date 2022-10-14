Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 14 lauded tea tribe communities of the state for enriching the Assamese culture through their assimilation into the fold of the greater Assamese society.

He said this during the virtual foundation stone laying and inauguration of various projects by central & state governments at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra auditorium.

Further expressing gratitude towards the President for visiting the state despite her extremely busy official schedule, the Chief Minister termed her journey from a remote village in Odisha to the highest office in the country a source of inspiration and motivation for millions.

He also added that President Murmu, representing the tribal society of India, symbolizes selfless service towards the betterment of the society and the nation.

The Assam CM also spoke on the immense contribution of the members of the tea tribe communities towards the socio-economic and cultural aspects of the state.

He further gave a brief outline of the history of British-era migration from regions such as present-day Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, etc.

Stressing the need for their socio-economic uplift, the Chief Minister spoke on the series of measures the state government has taken in this regard.

''Today’s foundation stone laying for 100 new model high schools in tea garden areas would contribute immensely towards starting an educational revolution among the tea tribe community children,'' he added.

''This would check the high drop-out rates among the tea tribe community children,'' he said.

He also said that a total of 27 seats in the 9 medical colleges of the state have been reserved for candidates belonging to the tea tribe communities, adding, ''There are plans in place for a high school for every four tea gardens and a graduation college for every 15 tea gardens''.

The chief minister further speaking on the implementation launch of the 3,000 new model Anganwadi centres at a total cost of Rs 750 crores, stated that they would act as a catalyst in ensuring the mental and physical growth and wellbeing of the state’s children.

''In addition to the 1,000 such centres inaugurated and the 3,000 launched today, the number of such model Anganwadi centres now stands at 4,000 and in coming years, another 2,000 such centres would be dedicated to the service of the public,'' an official statement said.

''In total, the aim is to have 60,000 such model Anganwadi centres, each built at a cost of Rs 25 lakhs,'' the statement said further.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visions for a transformed Northeast, Sarma exuded confidence the projects launched today under the various central ministries would herald a new dawn of prosperity and growth in the region.

''The inauguration of the 2-lane Silchar-Badarpur stretch on national highway-53 and the 4-lane Gohpur-Holongi stretch of National Highway-52A and the foundation stone laying Package -1 and package -2 of Dibrugarh-Ledo stretch along National Highway – 37 by the President today is a step in achieving the cherished dreams of the Prime Minister for the Northeast,'' he added.

These and the Indian Oil’s Rail-Fed Petroleum Storage Depot at Moinar bond, Silchar would prove decisive in the region’s overall growth, he said.

The Chief Minister also touched upon subjects such as the Arunoday scheme, the State’s fight against the drug menace and the government’s initiatives to ensure employment in the government sector to 1 lakh unemployed youths within the next 6 months.

The Chief Minister also extended a warm invitation to the President of India to visit the State once again for a first-hand experience of the majestic beauty of the Kaziranga National Park and the tea gardens.