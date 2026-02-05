Assam CM launches ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyan’ in Jalukbari, interacts with residents

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 5, met residents of Booth Number 32 in the Jalukbari Assembly constituency as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s newly launched ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyan’, aimed at strengthening grassroots outreach ahead of the upcoming elections.

Addressing party workers and local residents, the Chief Minister said the campaign has been initiated to intensify door-to-door engagement at the booth level. “In view of the upcoming elections, the BJP has launched a campaign today called the ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyan’. Under this campaign, our workers will visit every household in a booth and hoist the BJP flag in each household,” Sarma said.

He emphasised that the exercise would be carried out with respect for people’s consent. “All this work will be done with the family’s permission,” the Chief Minister added, underlining the party’s focus on voluntary participation and direct interaction with voters.

The campaign is expected to play a key role in mobilising support and reinforcing the BJP’s organisational presence at the grassroots level across Assam.