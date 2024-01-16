Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday attended the ceremonial distribution of ration cards to 42,85,745 new beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) at an event held at Boripara locality of Guwahati's Maligaon.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Sarma said the addition of another more than 40 lakh beneficiaries under NFSA in the State is a milestone in the current government's quest for achieving food security of all its residents.

Stating that the event today at Maligaon has been held for distribution of ration cards to NFSA beneficiaries residing in Jalukbari constituency, Chief Minister Sarma said ration cards distribution has been kicked off across the State today through similar events organized in the districts.

Chief Minister Sarma said every member of ration card-holder families are entitled to 5 kgs of rice every month free of cost. He said this facility is available every month during the "anna sewa saptah" and that for this month, this shall be available till January 31, the last day of the month.

Speaking about social sector schemes such as Antyodaya Anna Yojana, Chief Minister Sarma said those belonging to the disadvantaged sections of the society are being given special attention by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led administration at the Centre. With the addition of 42,85,745 beneficiaries under NFSA in Assam, another 10,73,489 families will benefit from it, the Chief Minister added.

Stating that earlier the income limits to hold ration card stood at ?2 lakh, that limit has now been raised to Rs 4 lakh, the Chief Minister added.

Further, he said ration card holders will also be able to enjoy the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Also, ration card holders are eligible to become beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Asom healthcare schemes of the government. Chief Minister Sarma also spoke about various upcoming initiatives such as providing life insurance and accidental insurance coverage schemes for those possessing ration cards.