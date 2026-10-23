Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 23 launched the Electronic Transfer Randomisation System (ETRS) to bring greater transparency, fairness and efficiency to the Forest Department’s transfer process.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the system has facilitated transfers for 2,137 eligible personnel.

The system also provides for appropriate exemptions based on humanitarian and administrative considerations, the announcement stated.

The initiative is aimed at making the transfer process more transparent and systematic within the Forest Department.