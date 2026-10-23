Assam CM launches ETRS to streamline forest department transfers
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched ETRS for Forest Department transfers on 23 October. The system aims to improve transparency, fairness and efficiency while allowing appropriate exemptions.
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Story highlights
- The new system covers 2,137 personnel found eligible for transfers
- Humanitarian considerations can qualify personnel for appropriate exemptions under ETRS
- Administrative requirements may also be considered while granting transfer exemptions
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 23 launched the Electronic Transfer Randomisation System (ETRS) to bring greater transparency, fairness and efficiency to the Forest Department’s transfer process.
According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the system has facilitated transfers for 2,137 eligible personnel.
The system also provides for appropriate exemptions based on humanitarian and administrative considerations, the announcement stated.
The initiative is aimed at making the transfer process more transparent and systematic within the Forest Department.
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