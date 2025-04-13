Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on April 13, inaugurated the first-ever robotic surgery facility for cancer in Northeast India at Guwahati Medical College.

CM Sarma informed that similar robotic surgery facilities will be launched in Silchar and Dibrugarh.



The Centre had allocated Rs 15 crore for the machine.

The recently-launched facility, launched amid Bohag celebrations, is set to offer low-cost, highly precise, and minimally invasive oncological surgeries. An add-on is that the machinery has been 'Made in India'.

Taking to his official X handle, the chief minister stated, "Assam is beginning Bohag celebrations by dedicating North East India’s first-ever robotic surgery facility at Guwahati Medical College."

Assam is beginning Bohag celebrations by dedicating North East India’s first ever onco-robotic surgery facility at the Guwahati Medical College.



Our government hospitals will now offer low-cost, highly precise and least invasive oncological surgical procedures through MADE IN… pic.twitter.com/N8QSBLcuN5 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 13, 2025

Furthermore, the chief minister also informed that the government will begin nursing colleges in all cancer hospitals that will offer programs in both English, Japanese and foreign languages. "And to ensure we create manpower to operate high-end medical tech, we are also in the process of beginning nursing colleges in all cancer hospitals that will offer programs in both English, Japanese and foreign languages," he stated.

Earlier, he had tweeted, "Medi JARVIS to aid the Iron Men and Women of real life - doctors!"