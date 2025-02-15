Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a Rural Shores BPO Delivery Centre today, February 15, marking a significant step toward creating local employment opportunities for the state's youth.

The facility, launched in collaboration with spiritual leader Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, aims to handle premium clients while providing employment to local talent.

"We are creating an enabling infrastructure for more such centres to come up not only in Guwahati but across Assam, so that our highly skilled youths find meaningful engagement in the State itself," Sarma said in a tweet..

The initiative addresses a pressing concern in Assam - the outward migration of skilled workers seeking better opportunities. By establishing high-end BPO operations within the state, the government hopes to retain local talent and boost the regional economy.

The new centre represents the first phase of a larger plan to expand similar facilities across Assam, creating a network of employment hubs for the state's young workforce.

Rural Shores, known for its rural BPO operations, will manage high-ticket clients from this Guwahati facility, offering quality employment opportunities to local youth.