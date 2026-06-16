Assam CM launches PNG supply in Mangaldai, inaugurates new CNG facilities in Tezpur

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 16 virtually inaugurated major natural gas infrastructure projects in the state, marking a significant step towards expanding clean energy access. The projects include the commencement of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply in Mangaldai and the inauguration of new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) facilities in Tezpur.

The initiatives, implemented by North East Gas Distribution Company Limited (NEGDCL), aim to enhance the availability of eco-friendly fuel for households, businesses and vehicles. The expansion is expected to strengthen Assam's energy infrastructure, reduce dependence on conventional fuels and support the state's transition towards sustainable development.

Later, the Chief Minister also reviewed the functioning of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) and assessed the progress of key power sector projects across the state. He reviewed generation capacity, peak-hour demand and ongoing modernization efforts, with a particular focus on reducing Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses to ensure reliable and affordable electricity for all households. He also reviewed the status of various ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening Assam's power infrastructure and improving service delivery.