Three major infrastructure projects were unveiled in Jorhat district by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, with a combined value of Rs 110.75 crore.

The chief minister inaugurated a new Convention Centre at Chinnamara constructed at a cost of Rs 19.98 crore. The facility spans 3,118 square metres and can accommodate 120 people.

A two-lane railway flyover connecting Jorhat Medical College and Hospital to Mission Hospital was also opened. The 581.20-metre structure, built through collaboration between the state government and Northeast Frontier Railway, cost Rs 78.27 crore.

Sarma also inaugurated an Automated Testing Station with an expenditure of Rs 12.5 crore. The facility will modernize vehicle fitness testing in Jorhat, Golaghat and Sivasagar districts by replacing manual inspections with automated systems.

During the inauguration ceremony, Sarma emphasised the impact these developments would have on the region.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, every nook and corner in Assam witnessed unprecedented progress over the last decade. Both the governments at the centre as well as in Assam have stood beside every citizen," he stated.

The chief minister highlighted his administration's focus on supporting rural communities: "Contrary to the earlier governments, the present state government is helping the poor and needy, which in a way is helping the rural economy. As a result, Assam's economy has turned out to be a robust one."