Assam CM launches Rs 300 crore projects in BTC, lays foundation for BTC mini-secretariat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 13 launched and inaugurated projects worth over Rs 300 crore across districts in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), with a focus on administrative infrastructure, urban services and cultural development.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone for a Rs 150-crore BTC mini-secretariat at Udalguri. The five-storey complex, to be built on more than 25 bighas of land, will house multiple departments of the Bodoland Territorial Council along with a conference hall and a BTC legislative assembly building.

Describing it as a “state-of-the-art facility”, Sarma said the complex would also include a guest house, residential quarters for officials and staff, internal roads and parking facilities. The project is expected to centralise administrative functions and improve service delivery in the region.

Another key announcement was the foundation stone for a Rs 63.45-crore railway flyover at Golma Chowk–Mission Chariali Road in Udalguri. The flyover is aimed at easing traffic congestion and reducing travel time in the district. Sarma said the project would “ease traffic congestion, reduce travel time and boost the district’s socio-economic development”.

He added that a badminton facility is being planned beneath the structure to ensure effective use of public space.

The chief minister also virtually inaugurated the Rs 36-crore Tangla Town Water Supply Project (Phases I and II). According to him, the project will ensure “safe and reliable drinking water” for residents and marks a step towards strengthening urban infrastructure and public welfare.

Under a state scheme for women entrepreneurs, Sarma distributed financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to 26,988 women in the Tangla Assembly constituency. “Tangla is the 114th legislative Assembly constituency to be covered under the initiative, further strengthening the journey of dignity and self-reliance of women power,” he said.

Earlier in Kokrajhar, Sarma attended the 11th annual Sonkosh Kherai Festival and the 12th annual session of the Dularai Gudi Bathou Afad. He laid the foundation stone for the Sonkosh Kherai complex infrastructure development project, estimated to cost around Rs 50 crore.

“This is another reaffirmation of Assam government’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage while promoting regional development,” the chief minister said.