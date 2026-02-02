Assam CM launches 'Swagat Satirtha Portal 2.0' to simplify mutual transfers of state employees

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 2 ceremonially launched Swagat Satirtha Portal 2.0 at Lok Sewa Bhawan, marking a significant step towards streamlining the process of mutual transfers for Grade III and Grade IV state government employees.

The upgraded digital platform builds on the success of Swagat Satirtha 1.0, under which 4,502 applications were approved, benefiting 9,004 employees across 32 government departments.

The initiative was aimed at addressing long-pending transfer-related grievances in a transparent and time-bound manner.

Swagat Satirtha 2.0 is expected to further enhance transparency, accountability and ease of governance by simplifying procedures and reducing administrative delays.

The portal enables employees to apply for mutual transfers online, ensuring minimal human intervention and greater efficiency in decision-making.

Officials said the revamped version reflects the government’s commitment to citizen-centric governance by leveraging technology to make administration more responsive and accessible.

With the launch of the upgraded portal, the state government aims to bring governance closer to employees while ensuring fairness and efficiency in personnel management.