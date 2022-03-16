Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive for children within the 12-14 age group at Rukmininagar Balika Vidyalaya high school, Guwahati.

CM tweeted, "Happy to launch Covid vaccination drive for children in 12-14 age group in Assam at Rukmininagar Balika Vidyalaya high school, Guwahati."

He also said that he wants to assure all parents that this vaccine is completely safe for their children, but it should out be taken on an empty stomach.

He also announced that all persons above 60 age are now eligible for the precaution Dose of Covid vaccine, which can be taken only after 9 months i.e., 36 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.

He also urged all those people who are eligible to get themselves vaccinated.

Today, in Assam about 13.46 lakh children in the age group of 12 to 14 years will be vaccinated with the Covid vaccine.

And from Wednesday, about 28.88 lakh, all the 60-plus citizens will be vaccinated with the precaution dose