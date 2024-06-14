Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for the 25 MW Namrup Solar Power Project, marking a significant step towards sustainable energy development in the region.

The ceremony, held in Dibrugarh, signifies the state's commitment to expanding its renewable energy portfolio. The Namrup Solar Power Project is expected to enhance the region's energy infrastructure and contribute to reducing carbon emissions.

The project is part of a broader initiative to improve energy security and promote clean energy in Assam. Alongside this, several other development projects are underway in Dibrugarh, including the construction of embankment roads and the submission of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a new hockey stadium in Naharkatia.

Several embankment road projects are nearing completion. The road from Mohanaghat to Mohmari Pathar is 92 per cent completed, while the stretch from Mohmari Pathar to Madhupur has been fully completed. The Oakland to Maijan road is 70 per cent finished, showcasing significant advancements in the district’s transportation infrastructure.

Infrastructure developments also include a new Circuit House in Dibrugarh, a 1500-seater International Convention Centre, the Chief Minister’s mini Secretariat, and a 500-seater Auditorium, reflecting the district's commitment to comprehensive growth.

In addition to energy and infrastructure projects, significant efforts are being made to support local farmers. The district has procured substantial quantities of paddy and mustard, and a large number of farmers are benefiting from the PM KISAN scheme.

Furthermore, initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) are improving living standards by providing tap water and housing to a majority of the targeted households.

Educational advancements are also noteworthy, with 17 Tea Estate (TE) Model Schools completed and two more under construction.