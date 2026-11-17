Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, November 17 laid the foundation stone of the state's second Sainik School at Langvoku in Karbi Anglong, marking the district's Grand Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The proposed school will be developed with an investment of Rs 336 crore funded by the Ministry of Defence. According to the Chief Minister, the State Public Works Department (PWD) will construct the facility across 44,000 square metres within 30 months.

The school will have the capacity to accommodate 640 cadets and will be equipped with modern infrastructure to prepare young students for careers in the armed forces and national service.