Assam CM lays foundation stone of Dibrugarh Press Club’s new building

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, March 6, laid the foundation stone for the new building of the Dibrugarh Press Club, marking a significant step towards strengthening infrastructure for the media fraternity in the region.

The new press club building will be constructed at Dakshin Jalan Nagar in Dibrugarh and is expected to provide journalists with a permanent and well-equipped space to carry out their professional activities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to supporting the media and recognising its role as the fourth pillar of democracy. He added that the new facility would help create a better working environment for journalists and further strengthen the functioning of the press club.

Once completed, the building is expected to serve as an important hub for media professionals in the district, facilitating meetings, discussions, and other journalistic activities.