Assam CM lays foundation stone of Rs 295 crore worth Silchar Cancer hospital in Cachar
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to inaugurate the Silchar Cancer Centre today. The centre was built as part of the Assam Cancer Care Foundation and was funded by the state government's Vikas Yatra initiative.
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Assam Chief Minister Inaugurates Silchar Cancer Centre in Cachar District
As a part of the state government's Vikas Yatra, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Silchar Cancer Centre built at Rs 295 crore under the Assam Cancer Care Foundation in the Cachar district today (March 1).
Himanta Biswa Sarma also laid the foundation stones and performed Bhumi Pujan of various projects in Cachar, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong, and West Karbi Anglong today.
He also laid the foundation stone of Karimganj Medical College to be built at a cost of Rs 578 crore today.
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