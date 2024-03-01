As a part of the state government's Vikas Yatra, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Silchar Cancer Centre built at Rs 295 crore under the Assam Cancer Care Foundation in the Cachar district today (March 1).

Himanta Biswa Sarma also laid the foundation stones and performed Bhumi Pujan of various projects in Cachar, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong, and West Karbi Anglong today.

He also laid the foundation stone of Karimganj Medical College to be built at a cost of Rs 578 crore today.