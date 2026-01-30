Assam CM links Gandhi’s ideals to rural-led governance as Delhi tightens security on Martyrs’ Day

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, stressing the state’s emphasis on rural development and social harmony as a continuation of Gandhi’s core principles.

In a message shared on X on January 30, Sarma said Assam’s development approach draws from Gandhi’s ideas of Gram Swaraj and non-violence, with villages positioned as the backbone of growth. He said these values continue to shape the state’s pursuit of a peaceful and inclusive rise, driven primarily by rural communities.

India marks January 30 as Martyrs’ Day to commemorate Gandhi’s assassination in 1948 and to honour his role in the freedom movement. An official ceremony is scheduled at Rajghat in New Delhi, where senior leaders and dignitaries are expected to pay their respects.

Ahead of the event, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory announcing enhanced security and possible traffic diversions in parts of central Delhi. Restrictions may be enforced between 9 am and 12 noon, depending on crowd movement and security requirements.

Key stretches likely to be affected include routes around ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Shantivan Chowk, Guru Nanak Chowk, the Rajghat DTC Depot and the IP Flyover. Arterial roads such as BSZ Marg, Asaf Ali Road and Nishad Raj Marg may also see regulated movement during the ceremony.

Police have urged commuters to plan travel in advance, use public transport where possible and avoid roadside parking. Citizens have also been advised to report any suspicious objects or persons to emergency services by dialling 112.

Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948, at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, just months after India gained independence.