Assam CM meets AKRSU delegation, discusses Koch Rajbongshi community issues

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 25 held a meeting with a delegation of the All Koch Rajbongshi Students Union (AKRSU) at Loksewa Bhawan to discuss issues concerning the Koch Rajbongshi community.

The meeting was attended by Assam Minister Ashwini Ray Sarkar, MLAs Jibesh Ray, Dharmeswar Roy and Rupam Chandra Ray, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Executive Member Karmeswar Ray, and Kamatpur Autonomous Council Chairman Hiteswar Barman.

According to the Chief Minister, the interaction focused on the welfare, development and aspirations of the Koch Rajbongshi community. The discussions covered various issues aimed at promoting the socio-economic progress and overall well-being of the community.

The Chief Minister said the state government remains committed to addressing the concerns of the Koch Rajbongshi community through continued dialogue and development-oriented initiatives.