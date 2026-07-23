Assam CM meets flood-affected families at Golaghat relief camp

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited a relief camp in Golaghat district and met flood-affected families to understand their hardships and hear their grievances firsthand.

Interacting with the camp inmates, the Chief Minister assessed the difficulties faced by people displaced by the floods and assured them of the government’s continued support during the crisis.

Sarma said that widespread damage has been caused in several parts of Assam due to floods triggered by cloudburst-related heavy rainfall. He stated that the state government is working continuously to ensure that every family affected by the Assam floods receives all possible relief and assistance.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to standing by the flood-affected people and taking all necessary measures for their relief, rehabilitation and restoration of normalcy.