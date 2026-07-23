Assam CM meets flood-affected families at Golaghat relief camp
Himanta Biswa Sarma visited a relief camp in Golaghat and spoke with flood-affected families. He said the government would continue relief, rehabilitation and restoration efforts across Assam.
- Camp inmates shared grievances directly with the Chief Minister during interaction
- Floods linked to cloudburst-related heavy rainfall caused damage across several districts
- Displaced residents described hardships faced after being moved into relief shelters
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited a relief camp in Golaghat district and met flood-affected families to understand their hardships and hear their grievances firsthand.
Interacting with the camp inmates, the Chief Minister assessed the difficulties faced by people displaced by the floods and assured them of the government’s continued support during the crisis.
Sarma said that widespread damage has been caused in several parts of Assam due to floods triggered by cloudburst-related heavy rainfall. He stated that the state government is working continuously to ensure that every family affected by the Assam floods receives all possible relief and assistance.
The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to standing by the flood-affected people and taking all necessary measures for their relief, rehabilitation and restoration of normalcy.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today