Assam CM meets PM Modi in Delhi, discusses flood recovery and first 100 days

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on August 20 and discussed the state’s ongoing flood recovery efforts, livelihood restoration and the government’s priorities for the next phase of rebuilding.

Sarma said he briefed Modi on the roadmap for rebuilding flood-affected areas, restoring livelihoods and ensuring a comprehensive recovery. He also thanked the Prime Minister for the Centre’s support during the flood response and said Modi had remained in regular touch with the state government while reviewing the situation.

The Assam chief minister also apprised Modi of key initiatives undertaken by his government during its first 100 days in office following its mandate from the people of Assam.

Sarma said the Prime Minister reaffirmed the Centre’s support for Assam’s recovery efforts and expressed gratitude for his continued guidance.

The meeting comes as Assam continues to work on rehabilitation and reconstruction following the 2026 floods, which caused widespread damage across several parts of the state.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister inaugurated the newly constructed Integrated District Commissioner's Office of Kamrup Metropolitan district at Rupnagar in Guwahati.

Built at a cost of Rs 81.20 crore, the three-storeyed facility spans around 12,700 square metres and is aimed at bringing various administrative functions under one roof, officials said. The building has been designed to accommodate two additional floors in the future, if required.

The foundation stone for the project was laid at Rupnagar on January 5, 2023.

The facility also includes a 350-kilowatt solar power system as part of its focus on renewable energy. It has been designed to support an additional 100-kilowatt solar capacity in the future.

The new office is expected to streamline administrative services in Kamrup Metropolitan district and improve access to government services for residents.