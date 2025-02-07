Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met badminton star PV Sindhu, congratulating her on her career milestones and extending his best wishes for her future. Sindhu was accompanied by her husband, Venkata Datta Sai, during the meeting, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

The two-time Olympic medalist, currently ranked 12th in the world, recently faced an early exit at the Indonesia Masters, losing in the first round to Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuy Linh in straight games. However, she broke a two-year title drought earlier this year by winning the Syed Modi India International, a BWF Super 300 tournament, in Lucknow.

Sindhu’s career boasts five BWF World Championship medals, making her one of only two women to achieve this feat. She created history at the 2016 Rio Olympics as the first Indian shuttler to reach an Olympic final, securing a silver medal, and followed it up with a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games, becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

Her achievements continue to inspire young athletes across India, reinforcing her legacy as one of the country’s greatest badminton players.