Assam CM meets Rajnath Singh, discusses state's role in defence sector

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 31 met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed ways to position Assam as a significant contributor to India's growing defence ecosystem.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Sarma described the interaction as enriching and praised Rajnath Singh's vast experience in governance, public service and organisational leadership.

"He is a powerhouse of wisdom and knowledge. We have so much to learn from his vast experience as an excellent administrator, a dedicated public servant and a veteran karyakarta," the Chief Minister wrote.

During the meeting, Sarma thanked the Defence Minister for his support and campaign efforts during the Assam Assembly elections. He also sought Singh's guidance and blessings for the state's future development initiatives.

The Chief Minister said discussions focused on the need to position Assam as a key player in the defence sector in the coming years, complementing the state's growing emphasis on industrial development, infrastructure expansion and strategic investments.

The meeting assumes significance amid the Centre's continued push to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme and enhance India's domestic defence production capabilities.

Earlier in the day, Sarma also met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and discussed strengthening India's Act East Policy, as well as exploring Assam's potential role in expanding trade and tourism ties with neighbouring countries.

The Chief Minister said Assam is keen to leverage its strategic location in the Northeast to contribute more actively to national development priorities, including defence, connectivity, trade and international cooperation.