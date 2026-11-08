Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 8 met revered monks of the Ramakrishna Order at Lok Sewa Bhawan.

The Chief Minister met Swami Ajatananda Ji, Swami Ritatmananda Ji and Br. Guneshachaitanya during the interaction.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the monks presented Sarma with copies of ‘Vivek Bhaskar’ and ‘Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda’.

The timeless ideals of Swami Vivekananda, particularly youth empowerment and selfless service, continue to inspire generations, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a post on X.