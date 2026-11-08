Assam CM meets Ramakrishna Order Monks at Lok Sewa Bhawan
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Ramakrishna Order monks at Lok Sewa Bhawan. The interaction highlighted Swami Vivekananda's ideals of youth empowerment and selfless service.
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Story highlights
- Swami Ajatananda, Swami Ritatmananda and Br Guneshachaitanya joined the interaction
- The monks presented Sarma with Vivek Bhaskar and Vivekananda's complete works
- Vivekananda's ideals continue inspiring generations, the Chief Minister's Office said
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 8 met revered monks of the Ramakrishna Order at Lok Sewa Bhawan.
The Chief Minister met Swami Ajatananda Ji, Swami Ritatmananda Ji and Br. Guneshachaitanya during the interaction.
According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the monks presented Sarma with copies of ‘Vivek Bhaskar’ and ‘Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda’.
The timeless ideals of Swami Vivekananda, particularly youth empowerment and selfless service, continue to inspire generations, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a post on X.
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