Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday held a meeting on the inter-state boundary issues, where he met with regional committees formed for this purpose.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the CM explained that this was an endeavour by the government to settle all inter-state boundary disputes.

“As part of our endeavour to resolve all inter-state boundary issues with Arunachal Pradesh, held a meeting with regional committees constituted for the purpose,” he tweeted.

The Assam Chief Minister further added that in an effort to resolve all the issues, he has taken note of the committees' observations.

“Took note of the committees’ observations to add momentum to our efforts to settle the issues once and for all,” added CM Sarma.”

As part of our endeavour to resolve all inter-state boundary issues with Arunachal Pradesh, held a meeting with regional committees constituted for the purpose.



Took note of the committees’ observations to add momentum to our efforts to settle the issues once and for all. pic.twitter.com/BT0tX90EwV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 13, 2022

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute to be resolved by 2023.