Assam CM meets Shivraj Chouhan, gets approval for new PMAY homes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on August 25, with the Centre approving fresh housing support for the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Chouhan handed Sarma the approval document for 3.8 lakh new houses, involving an investment of nearly Rs 5,000 crore, according to the chief minister. The Centre will also sanction additional PMAY houses in flood-affected areas to help displaced families rebuild their homes.

Sarma said the Centre would extend further housing support to Assam's tea garden areas as well.

"Deeply grateful to Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @ChouhanShivraj Ji for the priority and support he continues to extend to Assam," Sarma said in a post on X.

During the meeting, Sarma also received a sanction letter for Rs 139 crore under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). The funds are aimed at boosting agricultural investment and supporting sustainable farming in the state.

The chief minister thanked Chouhan for what he described as swift decisions and for the Centre's support to Assam during the recent floods.

Sarma said he conveyed his "sincere gratitude" to the Union minister on behalf of the people of Assam, particularly for standing with the state during the devastating floods.