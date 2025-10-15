Assam CM meets Singapore envoy, seeks full cooperation in Zubeen Garg case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has pressed Singapore for full cooperation in the investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, following a meeting with Singapore's Acting High Commissioner H.E Alice Cheng in New Delhi on October 15.

"In our meeting, I reiterated our request to the Singaporean authorities to extend their fullest cooperation to Assam Police, so we can realise our efforts to ensure #JusticeForZubeenGarg. We have been assured of all possible support in this matter," Sarma stated in a social media post.

The diplomatic push comes as all five accused in the case were remanded to 14-day judicial custody after completing their initial police custody period. The accused include NorthEast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma, the late singer's cousin Sandipan Garg, and two bodyguards, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

Advocate Pradip Konwar, representing the Assam government, told reporters after the court hearing that the accused were produced before the court on October 15 following the completion of 14 days in police custody. "After completion of 14 days of judicial custody, they were produced before the Court, and the court passed an order to send them to judicial custody — meaning jail," he said.

All five have been transferred to Baksa District Jail in Mushalpur. None of the accused filed bail petitions during the hearing.

Konwar clarified that investigating authorities did not seek an extension of police custody as the law does not permit it beyond 14 days. "There is no provision to extend custody beyond 14 days. That is the bar," he stated.

Addressing security concerns raised in court regarding the safety of the accused inside prison, Konwar said the court had issued specific directions to jail authorities. "The court has given directions for their safety. It is the duty of the jail authority to ensure that. They are under full security," he explained, adding that the accused are being treated according to standard jail procedures. "As per the jail manual, they are receiving all facilities."